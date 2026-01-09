Hombale Films Achieves Rare Double @ Oscars

Hombale Films has made Indian cinema proud by getting two films- Mahavatar Narasimha and Kantara: Chapter 1, on the Oscar General Entry List for 2025. This big achievement shows the studio’s growing success and its strong place in world cinema.

Very few production houses from India have had more than one film qualify for the Oscars in the same year. Hombale’s milestone proves its power in storytelling and shows that its films connect with audiences everywhere.

Mahavatar Narasimha, directed by Ashwin Kumar, was loved for its emotional story, beautiful visuals, and spiritual theme. Kantara: Chapter 1, made by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, won attention for its rich portrayal of tradition and nature. Both films became huge hits, praised for their creativity and depth.

Out of five Indian films that made it to this year’s Oscar Entry List, two belong to Hombale Films. This clearly shows how the studio is leading Indian cinema with quality movies that reflect both culture and modern storytelling.

Industry experts say this moment is a proud step forward. As more Indian stories reach global platforms, Hombale’s success proves that local stories with heart and honesty can touch audiences all around the world.