Home > Movie News

This production is calling shots in South cinema

Published on June 1, 2025 by nymisha

This production is calling shots in South cinema

Hombale Films, the marquee production house behind pan-India blockbusters like KGF, Salaar and Kantara, is calling shots in South Indian filmdom with an impressive lineup of big-ticket projects for the next five years.

The Karnataka based production is now aggressively pushing to emerge as the most dominant player by acquiring dates of top stars from different languages. With the blockbuster success of KGF series and Kantara, Hombale Films hogged the limelight all over South India. When it brought Prabhas on board for Salaar, there were clear signs that the production is vying to dominate the film production for the next few years.

Last year, it announced a sensational three film deal with Prabhas. This is the biggest collaboration between a hero and a production house in recent times across all languages. A few days, Hrithik Roshan made a big band announcement that he will be joining forces with this high profile production house.

Mythri Movie Makers from Tollywood, Sun Pictures from Tamil film industry and YRF hailing from Bollywood have already locked stars from different languages to expand their slates. These production houses are pumping in hundred of crores to make pan-India movies in the next few years.

By signing stars like Prabhas and Hrithik Roshan, who are widely across the country, Hombale Films has upped the ante to edge past its opponents. But for now, the production hasn’t yet announced the directors for some of its crazy upcoming projects.

