Homebound joins Oscars’ International Feature Film category

Indian film Homebound has now reached a step closer to the 98th Academy Awards after it is named among the 15 shortlisted films in the International Feature Film category. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the list and Indian film Homebound is now closer to the Oscars. There are submissions from countries across the globe and the Academy has shortlisted 15 films after screening and voting.

The shortlisted films are: Argentina’s ‘Belén’, Brazil’s ‘The Secret Agent’, France’s ‘It Was Just an Accident’, Germany’s ‘Sound of Falling’, India’s ‘Homebound’, Iraq’s ‘The President’s Cake’, Japan’s ‘Kokuho’, Jordan’s ‘All That’s Left of You’, Norway’s ‘Sentimental Value’, Palestine’s ‘Palestine 36’, South Korea’s ‘No Other Choice’, Spain’s ‘Sirat’, Switzerland’s ‘Late Shift’, Taiwan’s ‘Left-Handed Girl’ and Tunisia’s ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’.

Several Indian films have been shortlisted in the past in the category of ‘International Feature Film’ but failed to bag an Oscar. Academy members will now proceed to the next round of voting, which will determine the final five nominees. The final nominations will be announced on January 22nd and the Oscars event will be held on March 15th. Indian film Homebound is a realistic drama directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and the film featured Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. Dharma Productions bankrolled this film.