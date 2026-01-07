x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Hook Step From MSG: Chiru’s Grace Returns In Style

Published on January 7, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Overseas Premieres Cancelled
image
Hook Step From MSG: Chiru’s Grace Returns In Style
image
Photos : Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Trailer Launch Event
image
Jana Nayagan Release: What’s Happening?
image
Andhra Pradesh Sets Two Guinness World Records on NH-544G Highway Project

Hook Step From MSG: Chiru’s Grace Returns In Style

The new song Hook Step from Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu dropped at the pre-release event, and it’s exactly the kind of electric, big-screen banger fans were waiting for.

Bheems Ceciroleo fires up a pulsating track built on mass beats, sharp percussion, and a modern party vibe. It’s stylish, loud, and crafted to get theatres buzzing. Ramajogayya Sastry keeps the lyrics vibrant and catchy, adding an instant hook that stays with you. Baba Sehgal’s energetic singing adds a fun throwback touch. His trademark flair blends perfectly with the song’s contemporary sound.

And then comes Megastar Chiranjeevi, the soul of the number. He looks refreshing, moves with elegance, and brings back that signature vintage elegance only he can pull off. The choreography celebrates his legacy- clean steps, smooth rhythm, and hook moments that echo his classic dance hits without feeling repetitive.

The visuals burst with colour and fan-pleasing energy, clearly designed for the theatrical high Anil Ravipudi aims for. As the film gears up for its January 14th release, this song boosts the hype with full-on festive swagger.

Next Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Overseas Premieres Cancelled Previous Photos : Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Trailer Launch Event
else

TRENDING

image
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Overseas Premieres Cancelled
image
Hook Step From MSG: Chiru’s Grace Returns In Style
image
Jana Nayagan Release: What’s Happening?

Latest

image
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Overseas Premieres Cancelled
image
Hook Step From MSG: Chiru’s Grace Returns In Style
image
Photos : Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Trailer Launch Event
image
Jana Nayagan Release: What’s Happening?
image
Andhra Pradesh Sets Two Guinness World Records on NH-544G Highway Project

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh Sets Two Guinness World Records on NH-544G Highway Project
image
SIT Issues Notices to Revanth Reddy’s Brother in Phone Tapping Case
image
Coalition Government Cleanses Revenue System After Flawed YSRCP Resurvey

Related Articles

Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy