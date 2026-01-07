Hook Step From MSG: Chiru’s Grace Returns In Style

The new song Hook Step from Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu dropped at the pre-release event, and it’s exactly the kind of electric, big-screen banger fans were waiting for.

Bheems Ceciroleo fires up a pulsating track built on mass beats, sharp percussion, and a modern party vibe. It’s stylish, loud, and crafted to get theatres buzzing. Ramajogayya Sastry keeps the lyrics vibrant and catchy, adding an instant hook that stays with you. Baba Sehgal’s energetic singing adds a fun throwback touch. His trademark flair blends perfectly with the song’s contemporary sound.

And then comes Megastar Chiranjeevi, the soul of the number. He looks refreshing, moves with elegance, and brings back that signature vintage elegance only he can pull off. The choreography celebrates his legacy- clean steps, smooth rhythm, and hook moments that echo his classic dance hits without feeling repetitive.

The visuals burst with colour and fan-pleasing energy, clearly designed for the theatrical high Anil Ravipudi aims for. As the film gears up for its January 14th release, this song boosts the hype with full-on festive swagger.