How are Kannappa Pre-release Sales?

Manchu Vishnu has been promoting his upcoming film Kannappa from the past 40 days across all the platforms and languages. He completed all the promotions and is waiting for the film’s release. Kannappa will be released tomorrow and the advance sales opened yesterday. The Telugu advance bookings are decent and some of the shows are fast filling. Going with the early trend, Kannappa is expected to open on a strong note across the Telugu states.

The promotional content, trailer and featuring star faces like Prabhas, Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal will help the film fetch strong openings for sure considering the trend. The final result of Kannappa will completely depend on the word of mouth. Most of the audience are impressed with the content and the visuals from the trailer. Vishnu has spent years on the film and Kannappa seems to have all positive notes before release. Manchu Vishnu is also taking a huge risk for Kannappa and hope this pays off. Kannappa releases tomorrow.