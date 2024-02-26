How can Jagan help Kuppam as he did not supply water for crops in Pulivendula, asks Naidu

How Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, who could not take any steps for supplying irrigation for the standing crops that are getting dried up in Pulivendula, can do some favour for Kuppam, asked TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday.

Can Jagan who has taken five long years to complete the 13 per cent of canal works, do some help for Kuppam, Chandrababu Naidu said. Jagan uttered blatant lies in the name of irrigation water for Kuppam, the TDP supremo felt.

In fact, Kuppam which was once a role model Assembly segment has been witnessing violent politics ever since Jagan has become the Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu said. This Government which could not apply grease for the project gates can take up irrigation projects, he asked.

It is really surprising that Jagan who has not responded on the murder of his own paternal uncle for the past five years is talking about murder politics, the TDP national president said in the press note. It is the TDP that developed Kuppam while the YSRCP’s is nothing but violent politics, Chandrababu Naidu maintained.