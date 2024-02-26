x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
NightShift Workers Health Tips
View all stories
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

How can Jagan help Kuppam as he did not supply water for crops in Pulivendula, asks Naidu

Published on February 26, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Congress Govt witch hunting Tollywood: Kishan Reddy’s big allegation
image
YS Jagan supports Allu Arjun
image
Allu Arjun gets Interim Bail
image
MLC Venkat Balmoor defends Allu Arjun’s arrest
image
Big Breaking: Allu Arjun sent to Remand

How can Jagan help Kuppam as he did not supply water for crops in Pulivendula, asks Naidu

How Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, who could not take any steps for supplying irrigation for the standing crops that are getting dried up in Pulivendula, can do some favour for Kuppam, asked TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday.

Can Jagan who has taken five long years to complete the 13 per cent of canal works, do some help for Kuppam, Chandrababu Naidu said. Jagan uttered blatant lies in the name of irrigation water for Kuppam, the TDP supremo felt.

In fact, Kuppam which was once a role model Assembly segment has been witnessing violent politics ever since Jagan has become the Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu said. This Government which could not apply grease for the project gates can take up irrigation projects, he asked.

It is really surprising that Jagan who has not responded on the murder of his own paternal uncle for the past five years is talking about murder politics, the TDP national president said in the press note. It is the TDP that developed Kuppam while the YSRCP’s is nothing but violent politics, Chandrababu Naidu maintained.

Next Mahesh Babu’s Big Investment in Hyderabad Previous Om Bheem Bush Teaser: Boundless Entertainment
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Arjun gets Interim Bail
image
MLC Venkat Balmoor defends Allu Arjun’s arrest
image
Big Breaking: Allu Arjun sent to Remand

Latest

image
Congress Govt witch hunting Tollywood: Kishan Reddy’s big allegation
image
YS Jagan supports Allu Arjun
image
Allu Arjun gets Interim Bail
image
MLC Venkat Balmoor defends Allu Arjun’s arrest
image
Big Breaking: Allu Arjun sent to Remand

Most Read

image
Congress Govt witch hunting Tollywood: Kishan Reddy’s big allegation
image
YS Jagan supports Allu Arjun
image
Allu Arjun’s arrest: Congress social media hailing Revanth Reddy

Related Articles

Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black Neha Shetty Draped In Culture Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class CastIron Cookware Benefits Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes Hearing and Ear Health Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress NightShift Workers Health Tips