Home > Politics

How Kadapa’s Gun Licenses Turned Into a Weapon of Fear

Published on November 26, 2025 by nymisha

In YSR Kadapa district, the previous YSRCP government created a dangerous trend. Gun licenses were handed out freely to smugglers, land grabbers and local strongmen. People close to ruling party leaders received licenses with almost no scrutiny. Even small-time workers, a panchayat secretary and a minor mining trader managed to secure weapons. This revealed how deeply lawlessness had taken root.

Many licenses went to supporters of MP YS Avinash Reddy. Several belonged to a single community and used these weapons to threaten rivals and settle disputes. Kadapa now has more than eight hundred licensed gun holders. Around twenty-five of them are named in murder cases.

The list includes Malkireddy Hanumanth Reddy, a close associate of Avinash Reddy. He reportedly used his gun for land settlements and intimidation. Licenses were also granted to people like Niranjan Reddy, Ramamunireddy and Harinarayana Reddy, each facing allegations of violence. Even Gurumohan, a former panchayat secretary, holds a license. Several others linked to criminal cases, including red sandalwood smugglers such as Veeranagireddy and Muralikrishna, were also armed.

Some cases turned deadly. Bharat Yadav, suspected in the Viveka murder case, opened fire during a local dispute and killed a man. In Payasampalle, a fight between two groups ended with licensed weapons being used, leaving several injured.

Kadapa’s experience shows what happens when political favour replaces eligibility. A gun meant for self-defence becomes a tool for fear. The new government must audit every license, cancel those held by unfit individuals and restore trust in law and order.

