“How Many Aircraft Did India Lose? Country Deserves to Know” – Rahul Questions

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has again criticized External Affairs Minister Jaishankar over the disclosure of details about ‘Operation Sindoor’. Gandhi demanded to know how many aircraft the Indian Air Force lost during the operation, alleging that Jaishankar has remained silent on this matter.

“The Foreign Minister’s role isn’t just about withholding information. It’s a disaster. I ask again ,how many Indian aircraft did we lose because Pakistan was forewarned about our strikes? This isn’t a mistake. It’s a crime. The country deserves to know the truth,” Rahul posted on X, attaching a video of Jaishankar’s earlier statements.

Congress MP Manikam Thakur backed Rahul’s comments, saying: “On May 17, 2025, Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi asked a specific question – how many Indian aircraft did we lose because Pakistan knew about our strikes in advance? In any parliamentary democracy, ministers have a responsibility to respond when opposition raises national security issues. Yet Foreign Minister Jaishankar remains silent.”

Thakur raised several questions: “Why was Pakistan given advance information about Operation Sindoor? Who authorized this breach of operational secrecy? What consequences did our armed forces face because of this? This isn’t a diplomatic matter. Providing advance information to the enemy is a crime.”

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had accused the central government of making a mistake by informing Pakistan about Operation Sindoor before launching it against terrorist installations. He claimed Jaishankar publicly admitted to giving Pakistan prior information about the strikes and demanded to know who authorized this disclosure and how many aircraft were lost as a result.

In the video shared by Rahul, Jaishankar appears to say: “At the beginning of the operation, we sent a message to Pakistan. We told them we were attacking terrorist bases, not Pakistani military installations. Pakistan’s army had the option to stand aside without interfering in these strikes. Pakistan did not heed this good advice.”

The Ministry of External Affairs has already clarified Rahul’s allegations, saying these comments completely misrepresent the facts. The ministry stated that it’s incorrect to portray a warning issued during the initial phase of Operation Sindoor as prior notification before the operation began.