How many will follow Aamir Khan’s Strategy?

Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan has spent years on Sitaare Zameen Par. The film was delayed by over 9 months as Aamir was not convinced with the content. Some of the episodes were shot again and the team spent months on the post-production work. Aamir Khan wanted Sitaare Zameen Par to do well in theatres and he was against the current trend in theatres. He also rejected all the OTT deals and he sent a clear message to the audience that Sitaare Zameen Par will not stream on digital platforms anytime now.

He also made sure that Sitaare Zameen Par will have a decent release. He chalked out a theatrical release plan and made sure that the number of shows were limited and he also finalized the chart of multiplex screenings. Sitaare Zameen Par received decent response and the film performed exceptionally well in its first week. The film also had a super strong second weekend. The second Monday numbers are decent and the trend is completely encouraging. Rejecting OTT deals and taking care of the theatrical release made the difference for sure.

Aamir Khan’s strategy worked for Sitaare Zameen Par. Early digital deals are killing the theatrical footfalls and this is having a huge impact on the theatrical business. Our producers have to return back to their roots and rely on theatrical revenue to save the film industry. Hope, all our actors and filmmakers will follow the same and implement this soon to get better results.