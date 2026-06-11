How much did Janhvi Kapoor charge for Peddi?

Ram Charan’s Peddi has turned out to be a nightmare for Janhvi Kapoor and the presentation of the actress has received immense criticism. The actress was not seen after the release for the promotions. The biggest question is about the remuneration of the actress. Janhvi Kapoor has taken Rs 8 crores for her role in Peddi. Before this, Janhvi Kapoor charged Rs 5 crores for Devara and her pay for Peddi was almost doubled.

Several critics said that Janhvi Kapoor has just signed the film for remuneration. Peddi is doing great business in Telugu and Ram Charan’s performance was widely appreciated by the audience. Buchi Babu is the director of this rural sports drama and Venkata Satish Kilaru is the producer. For now, Janhvi Kapoor has no Telugu films and she is busy with her Bollywood acting assignments.