How much did Naga Chaitanya charge for Thandel?

Thandel is the most expensive film in Naga Chaitanya’s career. Naga Chaitanya also spent over a year on the shoot and he also participated in the extensive pre-production work of the film. There are reports that he charged double the remuneration he takes for every film and this is untrue. Naga Chaitanya has taken his regular remuneration of Rs 10 crores for the film and he was not much interested to charge more as the makers have spent lavishly on the film which is beyond his market. The actor also promised to spend more time on the project as he was super confident on Thandel. It was like two films of time and dedication that the Akkineni actor gave for Thandel

The makers have now recovered most of the investment through the non-theatrical deals. Allu Aravind is releasing the film on his own in most of the territories. Thandel is directed by Chandoo Mondeti and it features Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. Some of the top technicians like Devi Sri Prasad, Sham Datt, Navin Nooli worked for the film which is based on a real life incident. GA2 Pictures are the producers and Thandel releases on February 7th.