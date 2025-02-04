x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
View all stories
Home > Movie News

How much did Naga Chaitanya charge for Thandel?

Published on February 4, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: NBK – Gopichand Malineni – Mythri Movie Makers
image
Dil Raju appears before the IT Officials
image
RRR warns to disqualify Jagan and Co.
image
How much did Naga Chaitanya charge for Thandel?
image
What’s Next for Puri Jagannadh?

How much did Naga Chaitanya charge for Thandel?

Thandel is the most expensive film in Naga Chaitanya’s career. Naga Chaitanya also spent over a year on the shoot and he also participated in the extensive pre-production work of the film. There are reports that he charged double the remuneration he takes for every film and this is untrue. Naga Chaitanya has taken his regular remuneration of Rs 10 crores for the film and he was not much interested to charge more as the makers have spent lavishly on the film which is beyond his market. The actor also promised to spend more time on the project as he was super confident on Thandel. It was like two films of time and dedication that the Akkineni actor gave for Thandel

The makers have now recovered most of the investment through the non-theatrical deals. Allu Aravind is releasing the film on his own in most of the territories. Thandel is directed by Chandoo Mondeti and it features Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. Some of the top technicians like Devi Sri Prasad, Sham Datt, Navin Nooli worked for the film which is based on a real life incident. GA2 Pictures are the producers and Thandel releases on February 7th.

Next RRR warns to disqualify Jagan and Co. Previous What’s Next for Puri Jagannadh?
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: NBK – Gopichand Malineni – Mythri Movie Makers
image
Dil Raju appears before the IT Officials
image
How much did Naga Chaitanya charge for Thandel?

Latest

image
Exclusive: NBK – Gopichand Malineni – Mythri Movie Makers
image
Dil Raju appears before the IT Officials
image
RRR warns to disqualify Jagan and Co.
image
How much did Naga Chaitanya charge for Thandel?
image
What’s Next for Puri Jagannadh?

Most Read

image
RRR warns to disqualify Jagan and Co.
image
Hyderabad will become AI Capital, proclaims IT Minister Sridhar Babu
image
Manchu Family Disputes: Mohan Babu Demands Return of Properties

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025 Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025 Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025 Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos