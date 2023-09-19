TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Tuesday felt that the State Government is in jittery as the people across the globe have taken up various protest programmes against the illegal arrest of former chief minister and TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Lokesh strongly objected to the arrest of the TDP leaders in various parts of the State who were on their way to the temples to pray that the conspiracies being hatched by the State Government against Chandrababu should be failed and something good be done for their leader. “The arrest of those who are on their way to the temples reflects the cowardly act of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he remarked.

It is Jagan who decides whether the TDP leaders or even the common man in the State should visit the temples or not, an angry Lokesh asked and strongly felt that the days of the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government are numbered. The massive support to Chandrababu cannot be checked with the preventive arrests and these detentions, Lokesh remarked.

The protests being organised in various countries besides in different parts of the nation reflect the service Chandrababu rendered to the public, he said. These demonstrations across the globe are evident enough to the untainted history of the TDP supremo while the rallies being taken out in support of Chandrababu not only in different parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana but in various corners of the country and the world prove beyond doubt his 45-year-long clean political history and the developmental activities that he has taken up, Lokesh maintained.

There is no history that such a massive response has come for the arrest of a former chief minister and such kind of protests in different countries condemning the illegal arrest, he said and profusely thanked all those who have come onto the roads in various parts of Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka and other States to express solidarity with Chandrababu. This is the credibility Chandrababu enjoys among various sections in the country and in different nations, Lokesh observed.