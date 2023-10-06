How the ruling YSRCP, which does not have even fifty per cent of the cadre when compared to the TDP, could become number five in collecting donations at the national level and on top position at the regional level, asked the TDP politburo member, Nimmala Rama Naidu and the party spokesman, Kommareddy Pattabhiram, here on Friday. They wanted Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, to respond on this.

Rama Naidu and Pattabhiram told media persons here that how only those companies that are donating funds for the YSRCP are getting the project contracts and other benefits. Is it not quid pro quo Jagan Reddy, asked the TDP leaders.

Observing that the TDP did not take birth from corrupt practices and illegal assets like the YSRCP, the TDP senior leaders stated that the TDP never supported those who looted the public money.

Pointing out that the TDP received membership fee of over Rs 60 lakh through 1300 bank accounts in both the Telugu States from active members and the cadre, they felt that Jagan is trying his best to make the courts and the people believe through his false statements and misinformation.

“Depending on the information available with the Election Commission, it is possible only for a corrupt leader like Jagan to interpret the funds received through donations as money earned through corrupt practices,” Rama Naidu and Pattabhiram observed.

It is really shameful that Jagan, who is the care of address for shell companies, quid pro quo and inside trading, is slinging mud at the TDP and Chandrababu. The YSRCP which is born out of corruption and the Government that is being run with dishonesty and looting are blaming Chandrababu and the TDP should be highly condemnable, they felt.

Till the other day the Jagan Reddy Government which resorted to misinformation campaign that the then TDP government and the then chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu, resorted to corruption to the extent of Rs 3,300 cr has now come to such a pass that they are presenting before the courts that only Rs 27 cr misuse of funds is reported. Though it is 28 days since Chandrababu has been sent to jail, till now evidence could not be produced on his involvement in the case, the TDP leaders maintained.

Now, they are stooping so low and are presenting before courts that the donations received by the TDP as funds earned through other means, Rama Naidu and Pattabhiram said. Observing that it has been a practice since long that donating funds for the political parties that anyone likes, they said that the parties that receive these donations present the details before the Central Election Commission periodically.

Pattabhiram and Nimmala Rama Naidu asked Jagan to respond on the amounts paid to the Prudent Trust by the Jindal Steels, Mega Engineering Company and the Hetero Drugs. Soon after coming to power in 2019, Jagan cancelled the Polavaram project contract and handed over the works to Mega Engineering after playing the reverse tendering drama, they said.

And, this Mega Engineering paid Rs 22 cr to Prudent Trust in 2020-21 and diverted this as donation to the YSRCP, they said. Pattabhi and Rama Naidu called upon the people to realise these facts and teach a fitting lesson to Jagan.