Hrithik Roshan calls NTR his Favorite Actor

Published on April 5, 2025 by swathy

Hrithik Roshan calls NTR his Favorite Actor

Bollywood Superstar Hrithik Roshan and Tollywood Superstar NTR are joining hands for War 2 and the film is in the final stages of shoot. During an event, Hrithik Roshan was asked about his favourite co-star and he instantly replied saying that Jr NTR is his favourite co-star. “He is amazing, brilliant and he is a fine teammate. We have done something amazing and wait for August 14th” told Hrithik Roshan.

War 2 shoot is almost complete except for a song and it will be canned soon. The film directed by Ayan Mukerji is slated for August 14th, 2025 release across the globe. Yashraj Films are the producers of this stylish action entertainer. Hrithik got injured and the song featuring Hrithik, NTR will be shot soon. After this, NTR will join the sets of Prashanth Neel’s film which will release next year.

