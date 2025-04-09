Hrithik Roshan has lot of Surprises in Krrish 4

Hrithik Roshan and his dad Rakesh Roshan have been discussing Krrish 4 for the past few months. After several changes, Hrithik Roshan took charge and he decided to direct the film. Top production house Yashraj Films is on board to produce this superhero film that needs a massive budget. As per the latest development, Hrithik Roshan will be seen essaying a triple role in the film. Krrish 4 happens in different timelines in the past, present and the future. There is a huge scope for VFX work and Hrithik Roshan will be seen in several getups to thrill the audience in a triple role.

Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra, Vivek Oberoi, and Rekha are expected to reprise their roles. There are reports that Nora Fatehi will join the film. Earlier, Siddharth Anand was a part of the project but he walked out of the film recently after which Hrithik decided to direct the film. The pre-production work of the film is currently happening and the shoot commences soon. Hrithik Roshan will complete War 2 and he will shift his complete focus on Krrish 4.