x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Hrithik Roshan takes a Dig at his own film War 2

Published on November 22, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Allari Naresh Delivers a series of Debacles
image
Shankarayya Fired for Lapses in Vivekananda Reddy Murder Probe
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Heated Clashes, Emotional Highs and a Twist in Captaincy Task
image
Updates from iBomma Ravi Investigation
image
Hrithik Roshan takes a Dig at his own film War 2

Hrithik Roshan takes a Dig at his own film War 2

Hrithik Roshan has been extra cautious, quite selective in finalizing projects. He has been waiting to score a massive box-office hit and he teamed up for War 2 and the film also featured NTR playing the other lead role. The film failed to live up to the expectations and it was badly rejected by the audience. Hrithik Roshan participated in an event in Dubai and he was introduced on to the stage as Superstar. The actor quickly responded saying “My film just bombed at the box office but it feels really good to get all the love. Thank you”.

War 2 was one of the most awaited Bollywood films directed by Ayan Mukerji and Kiara Advani was the leading lady. The film failed to recover the investment for Yash Raj Films. Hrithik Roshan is currently preparing himself for Krrish 4 and the actor is stepping into the director’s chair with this superhero film. Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Chopra will jointly produce the film and it will be in production for two years.

Next Updates from iBomma Ravi Investigation Previous I was in Lord Shiva trance during Akhanda 2 – NBK
else

TRENDING

image
Allari Naresh Delivers a series of Debacles
image
Updates from iBomma Ravi Investigation
image
Hrithik Roshan takes a Dig at his own film War 2

Latest

image
Allari Naresh Delivers a series of Debacles
image
Shankarayya Fired for Lapses in Vivekananda Reddy Murder Probe
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Heated Clashes, Emotional Highs and a Twist in Captaincy Task
image
Updates from iBomma Ravi Investigation
image
Hrithik Roshan takes a Dig at his own film War 2

Most Read

image
Shankarayya Fired for Lapses in Vivekananda Reddy Murder Probe
image
Swift Action by AP Govt Brings Back 55 Victims Trapped in Myanmar Cyber Scams
image
KTR Says He Is Ready for Lie Detector Test as Formula E Probe Moves Forward

Related Articles

Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025