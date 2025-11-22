Hrithik Roshan takes a Dig at his own film War 2

Hrithik Roshan has been extra cautious, quite selective in finalizing projects. He has been waiting to score a massive box-office hit and he teamed up for War 2 and the film also featured NTR playing the other lead role. The film failed to live up to the expectations and it was badly rejected by the audience. Hrithik Roshan participated in an event in Dubai and he was introduced on to the stage as Superstar. The actor quickly responded saying “My film just bombed at the box office but it feels really good to get all the love. Thank you”.

War 2 was one of the most awaited Bollywood films directed by Ayan Mukerji and Kiara Advani was the leading lady. The film failed to recover the investment for Yash Raj Films. Hrithik Roshan is currently preparing himself for Krrish 4 and the actor is stepping into the director’s chair with this superhero film. Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Chopra will jointly produce the film and it will be in production for two years.