x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Hrithik Roshan’s statement on Dhurandhar Triggers Massive Criticism

Published on December 11, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Karthi’s Film Stands Postponed
image
Pinnelli Brothers Surrender in Double Murder Case
image
Pavala Syamala Struggling: What is MAA Doing?
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 Fever: Tops Ticket Sales Nationwide
image
Messi’s Hyderabad Visit Sparks Debate Over ₹10 Lakh Meet-and-Greet Fee

Hrithik Roshan’s statement on Dhurandhar Triggers Massive Criticism

Dhurandhar is one of the finest films coming from Bollywood this year and the film is a massive hit. Aditya Dhar along with the team is widely appreciated. Some of the top Bollywood actors stepped out to appreciate the content. Bollywood Greek God Hrithik Roshan appreciated the team but he questioned the politics of it. Hrithik said that he may argue about the responsibilities that the filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world.

“I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control, spin them, shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. DHURANDHAR is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It’s cinema. I may disagree with the politics of it and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can’t ignore how I loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing” posted Hrithik Roshan.

His post triggered massive criticism and he is trolled by some of those who loved the film. It is unclear for now if Hrithik Roshan responds to the negative criticism against his post and deletes his post or if he continues to stay tight lipped about his stand on Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun. The film’s sequel is planned for March 2026 release.

Next Peddi Date for Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh? Previous Emmanuel- BB Telugu 9’s Most Loved Entertainer Lagging in the Voting?
else

TRENDING

image
Karthi’s Film Stands Postponed
image
Pavala Syamala Struggling: What is MAA Doing?
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 Fever: Tops Ticket Sales Nationwide

Latest

image
Karthi’s Film Stands Postponed
image
Pinnelli Brothers Surrender in Double Murder Case
image
Pavala Syamala Struggling: What is MAA Doing?
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 Fever: Tops Ticket Sales Nationwide
image
Messi’s Hyderabad Visit Sparks Debate Over ₹10 Lakh Meet-and-Greet Fee

Most Read

image
Pinnelli Brothers Surrender in Double Murder Case
image
Messi’s Hyderabad Visit Sparks Debate Over ₹10 Lakh Meet-and-Greet Fee
image
Revanth Reddy becomes a hero for Osmanians

Related Articles

Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics