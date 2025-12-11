Hrithik Roshan’s statement on Dhurandhar Triggers Massive Criticism

Dhurandhar is one of the finest films coming from Bollywood this year and the film is a massive hit. Aditya Dhar along with the team is widely appreciated. Some of the top Bollywood actors stepped out to appreciate the content. Bollywood Greek God Hrithik Roshan appreciated the team but he questioned the politics of it. Hrithik said that he may argue about the responsibilities that the filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world.

“I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control, spin them, shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. DHURANDHAR is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It’s cinema. I may disagree with the politics of it and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can’t ignore how I loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing” posted Hrithik Roshan.

His post triggered massive criticism and he is trolled by some of those who loved the film. It is unclear for now if Hrithik Roshan responds to the negative criticism against his post and deletes his post or if he continues to stay tight lipped about his stand on Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun. The film’s sequel is planned for March 2026 release.