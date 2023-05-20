Hrithik Roshan’s surprise birthday wish for NTR

As per the strong speculation from the circles of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan and NTR are all set to team for the sequel of War and the shoot commences next year. An official announcement is due and the pre-production work of the film is happening currently. Ayan Mukerji is on board to direct the film. NTR is celebrating his birthday and marking the day, Hrithik Roshan wished the RRR actor in a unique manner.

“Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action-packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace …until we meet. Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama” posted Hrithik Roshan. This clearly hints that the top actors are all set to collaborate for the biggest actioner ever in Indian cinema. There are also strong talks that NTR will be seen in a role with negative shades. Yash Raj Films will produce this expensive action thriller.