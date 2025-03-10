Hrithik’s Injury disrupts NTR’s plans

Bollywood star actor Hrithik Roshan has suffered a leg injury and the doctors advised him to take a rest for four weeks. A high voltage dance number was planned to be shot on Hrithik Roshan and NTR from War 2. Tarak had plans to complete the entire shoot of War 2 and move on to Prashanth Neel’s film. Now, the song’s shoot is pushed to May and NTR has to allocate dates for War 2 in May. NTR also has to change his looks for Prashanth Neel’s film. Hrithik’s injury has now disrupted the plans of NTR for his upcoming movie.

Hrithik Roshan injured himself during the rehearsals of the song recently. After facing the strain, Hrithik visited the doctors and he was advised complete rest from the shoot. The major talkie part of War 2 has been wrapped up. Kiara Advani who announced pregnancy too has completed her part. War 2 directed by Ayan Mukerji is slated for August 14th, 2025 release. Yashraj Films are the producers of this stylish action spectacle. On the other side, Prashanth Neel started the shoot of NTR’s film while the top actor is yet to join the sets.