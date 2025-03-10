x
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit
Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown
Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Hrithik’s Injury disrupts NTR’s plans

Published on March 10, 2025 by swathy

Bollywood star actor Hrithik Roshan has suffered a leg injury and the doctors advised him to take a rest for four weeks. A high voltage dance number was planned to be shot on Hrithik Roshan and NTR from War 2. Tarak had plans to complete the entire shoot of War 2 and move on to Prashanth Neel’s film. Now, the song’s shoot is pushed to May and NTR has to allocate dates for War 2 in May. NTR also has to change his looks for Prashanth Neel’s film. Hrithik’s injury has now disrupted the plans of NTR for his upcoming movie.

Hrithik Roshan injured himself during the rehearsals of the song recently. After facing the strain, Hrithik visited the doctors and he was advised complete rest from the shoot. The major talkie part of War 2 has been wrapped up. Kiara Advani who announced pregnancy too has completed her part. War 2 directed by Ayan Mukerji is slated for August 14th, 2025 release. Yashraj Films are the producers of this stylish action spectacle. On the other side, Prashanth Neel started the shoot of NTR’s film while the top actor is yet to join the sets.

