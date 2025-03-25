x
Home > Movie News

Huge burden on Puri Jagannadh

Published on March 25, 2025 by nymisha

Huge burden on Puri Jagannadh

It would be a Do or Die situation for Puri Jagannadh as he delivered massive duds like Liger and Double iSmart. For the first time in his career, he was brutally trolled and criticized. Puri Jagannadh has taken a long break and worked on the scripts. He is said to have impressed Vijay Sethupathi and would be a golden opportunity for Puri Jagannadh. The talented director has to present Vijay Sethupathi in a new light with a never seen script and characterization.

All the super hits of Vijay Sethupathi are content driven and they showcased a new angle of the actor. It would be a challenging task for Puri Jagannadh as he has to come up with an unusual film. The audience should have no guesses about the story or the genre. It has to be a big surprise on screen to end up as a memorable one for Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Sethupathi. For the belief Vijay Sethupathi has, Puri Jagannadh has to deliver his best. Beggar is the title in consideration and the film will be announced soon. Puri Connects are the producers.

