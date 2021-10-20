Huge competition for Shyam Singha Roy Theatrical Rights

Natural Star Nani is done with the shoot of Shyam Singha Roy which is named as the costliest film in the actor’s career. Rahul Sankrityaan is the director and Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty are the leading ladies. The film has been carrying terrific buzz across the industry circles as well as among the audience. The film is announced for December 24th release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. The Christmas season is one of the best available slots for release in the upcoming months. Soon after the release date of the film is announced, several distributors are in the race to acquire the theatrical rights of Shyam Singha Roy.

Dil Raju, Asian Suniel, Laxman, Warangal Srinu and a corporate biggie approached the makers of Shyam Singha Roy for the theatrical rights of the film. The deals are yet to be closed and they will be finalized before this weekend. The movie’s budget crossed Rs 50 crores and a massive temple set was constructed at a cost of Rs 6.5 crores. Nani plays a dual role as a freedom fighter and as a writer in Shyam Singha Roy which is set in the backdrop of Kolkata. Niharika Entertainment are the producers and Mickey J Meyer is the music director. The promotional activities of Shyam Singha Roy will kick-start from the first week of November.