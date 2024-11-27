Huge Scam on the sets of Varun Tej’s Matka

Varun Tej’s recent offering Matka released recently and it ended up as a huge disaster. The film failed to register minimum openings and it was badly rejected. The film was produced jointly by Vyra Entertainment and SRT Entertainment. The latest update is that the producers are scammed of Rs 5.5 crores by a close team member who is closely associated with the producer Vijayendar Reddy. The film’s CEO EVV Satish has misused Rs 5.5 crores and the producer came to know about this after the film’s release.

He pocketed Rs 5.5 crores by participating in frauds in various crafts during the film’s production. He took commissions from several departments and produced fake bills. He is taking Rs 2.5 lakhs salary per month and he happens to be the most trusted person for the producer Vijayendar Reddy. The producer is left in shock after the scam saw light. After receiving various complaints, the producer had to cross check all the accounts after which the production house came to know about the scam. The producer is conducting a detailed inquiry currently. They may approach the legal side soon.