x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Huge Social Media Appreciation for The Girlfriend

Published on November 9, 2025 by nethra

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Suresh Babu walks out of ENE Repeat
image
Huge Social Media Appreciation for The Girlfriend
image
Thaman appeals to Prabhas’ fans, gives an update
image
Self-Evictions in Bigg Boss: When Emotion Overpowers Endurance
image
Ram Charan heaps Praise on AR Rahman

Huge Social Media Appreciation for The Girlfriend

The Girlfriend, The Great Pre-Wedding Show

Top actress Rashmika attempted an interesting film ‘The Girlfriend’, a film that is filled with emotional drama and a strong message. The box-office numbers have seen a steady rise on the second day when compared to the registered openings on day one. The film is appreciated across social media well. The film’s director Rahul Ravindran along with Rashmika are quite active on social media and are replying to all the posts and messages.

This is helping the film across the urban regions. All the appreciation that is coming on X and Instagram is being reposted and replied by Rahul and Rashmika. The Girlfriend is expected to have a strong Sunday across all the cities of Telugu states. The film is yet to take the lead in B and C centres. Rashmika’s performance is getting wide appreciation from the audience and the actress thanked everyone who supported the film. The multiplexes have allocated more number of shows for The Girlfriend.

On the other hand, The Great Pre-Wedding Show received decent response and the footfalls have seen a rise yesterday. This film of Thiruveer is appreciated by a section of the audience and the film is a satire on pre-wedding shoots that are a trend on social media. Sudheer Babu’s Jatadhara is a complete washout and it is the biggest flop in the actor’s career.

Next Exclusive: Suresh Babu walks out of ENE Repeat Previous Thaman appeals to Prabhas’ fans, gives an update
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Suresh Babu walks out of ENE Repeat
image
Huge Social Media Appreciation for The Girlfriend
image
Thaman appeals to Prabhas’ fans, gives an update

Latest

image
Exclusive: Suresh Babu walks out of ENE Repeat
image
Huge Social Media Appreciation for The Girlfriend
image
Thaman appeals to Prabhas’ fans, gives an update
image
Self-Evictions in Bigg Boss: When Emotion Overpowers Endurance
image
Ram Charan heaps Praise on AR Rahman

Most Read

image
Visakhapatnam Emerges as India’s Next Big Investment Destination
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Issues Strong Directives to TDP MLAs
image
Kavitha Slams Revanth Reddy Over Fee Reimbursement Issue

Related Articles

Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue