Huge Social Media Appreciation for The Girlfriend

Top actress Rashmika attempted an interesting film ‘The Girlfriend’, a film that is filled with emotional drama and a strong message. The box-office numbers have seen a steady rise on the second day when compared to the registered openings on day one. The film is appreciated across social media well. The film’s director Rahul Ravindran along with Rashmika are quite active on social media and are replying to all the posts and messages.

This is helping the film across the urban regions. All the appreciation that is coming on X and Instagram is being reposted and replied by Rahul and Rashmika. The Girlfriend is expected to have a strong Sunday across all the cities of Telugu states. The film is yet to take the lead in B and C centres. Rashmika’s performance is getting wide appreciation from the audience and the actress thanked everyone who supported the film. The multiplexes have allocated more number of shows for The Girlfriend.

On the other hand, The Great Pre-Wedding Show received decent response and the footfalls have seen a rise yesterday. This film of Thiruveer is appreciated by a section of the audience and the film is a satire on pre-wedding shoots that are a trend on social media. Sudheer Babu’s Jatadhara is a complete washout and it is the biggest flop in the actor’s career.