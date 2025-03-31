x
Hyd Outer Ring Road (ORR) toll charges hiked

Published on March 31, 2025 by swathy

Hyd Outer Ring Road (ORR) toll charges hiked

Commuters using Hyderabad Outer Ring Road (ORR) have to shell out more from April 1, as the toll charges have been hiked.

According to the information provided by IRB Infra, which maintains ORR, toll charges have been hiked by about Rs 15 per kilometer for heavy vehicles. About Rs 7 per kilometer is hike for two axial buses.

The hike in toll charge for mini buses and Light Commercial vehicles is between Rs 3.77 an Rs 3.94 per kilometer.

In case of cars, jeeps and other light vehicles toll charges have been increased by 10 paisa per kilometer.

Outer Ring Road is one of the significant milestones in Hyderabad’s infrastructure and offers great convenience to the vehicles passing through the city

The 158-km-long access controlled Expressway is used by both vehicles travelling within different locations in Hyderabad and surrounds and also vehicles coming in and going out of Hyderabad. Besides, ORR ensures seamless travel for long distance vehicles passing thorough Hyderabad, by connecting various highways like Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway, Hyderabad-Mumbai Highway, Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway and others.

It is estimated that Hyderabad Outer Ring Road is utilized by about 1.5 lakh vehicles daily. All these users have to bear the additional burden of increased toll charges from the start of new financial year.

