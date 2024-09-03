x
Home > Politics

Hyderabad airport gets a Luxury Private Jet Terminal

Published on September 3, 2024

Hyderabad airport gets a Luxury Private Jet Terminal

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, managed by the GMR group, has launched a state-of-the-art general aviation terminal specifically designed for private jet owners and users. This new facility aims to cater to the diverse needs of passengers traveling on chartered flights for business or personal purposes. The airport operator emphasizes the terminal’s focus on providing a luxurious experience tailored to the high-end clientele frequently using the Hyderabad Airport.

Pradeep Panicker, the CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport, highlights the city’s status as a thriving economic hub, with the second-highest concentration of ultra-high net worth individuals in India. He notes that the growing pharmaceutical and IT sectors, along with the establishment of Global Capability Centres by multinational companies in the region, have significantly increased private jet traffic.

The general aviation terminal, spanning 11,234 square feet, is located adjacent to the main airport terminal and features a private entrance and parking. It showcases a unique blend of classical architecture with Indo-Saracenic and Indo-Gothic styles, creating an atmosphere of elegance and comfort.

The new general aviation terminal at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport offers a space designed for crew and staff to relax, with duty-free shopping options and reliable internet access. Passengers are driven directly to and from their planes, avoiding lines and delays. This state-of-the-art facility is designed to provide a comfortable, efficient, and luxurious travel experience for domestic private aircraft users, setting a new benchmark for service quality.

-Sanyogita

