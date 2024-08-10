x
Hyderabad Attracts Major Investment: $400 Million Green Data Center by Arum Equity

Hyderabad Attracts Major Investment: $400 Million Green Data Center by Arum Equity

Hyderabad’s tech scene is set for a major boost as American companies line up to invest in Telangana. In a significant development, Arum Equity Partners has announced a $400 million (approximately ₹3,320 crore) investment to build a next-generation, AI-powered green data center in Hyderabad.

During Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s U.S. visit, Arum Equity’s CEO and Chairman, A. Venkat Bussa, met with the CM and IT Industries Minister Sridhar Babu. Bussa highlighted how their advanced data center would help bridge the digital divide between rural and urban areas, improving access to e-services, e-payments, and e-education.

This investment marks a substantial increase from Arum Equity’s previous ₹400 crore annual investment plan. The company now aims to establish a 100 MW state-of-the-art AI-based data center, demonstrating their confidence in Telangana’s growth potential.

CM Revanth Reddy welcomed the decision, emphasizing the job creation potential of this project. Minister Sridhar Babu added that this investment would further cement Hyderabad’s position as an emerging data hub.

The Chief Minister’s U.S. tour has been met with enthusiasm from the business community. So far, 11 companies have expressed interest in investing in Telangana. With Arum Equity’s announcement, the state’s development prospects look even brighter.

These investments signal a strong vote of confidence in Telangana’s business environment. Many leading companies have agreed to collaborate with the government on various projects, potentially paving the way for further economic growth and technological advancement in the region.

-Sanyogita

