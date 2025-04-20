x
Home > Cricket/IPL

Hyderabad Cricket Association in Deep Trouble: Corruption, Controversies, and IPL Ticket Scandals

Published on April 20, 2025 by nymisha

Hyderabad Cricket Association in Deep Trouble: Corruption, Controversies, and IPL Ticket Scandals

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), which once produced legends like Mohammed Azharuddin, VVS Laxman, and Ambati Rayudu, is now drowning in corruption. Instead of nurturing talent, officials are busy filling their pockets. The latest uproar involves IPL ticket scams, vigilance probes, and allegations of blackmail.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has accused HCA of pressuring them for extra complimentary passes despite already receiving 3,600. SRH complained to the BCCI, claiming harassment. Rumors suggest pressure was put on SRH to leave Uppal Stadium, pushing them to shift to another state.The issue escalated so much that the state government ordered a vigilance inquiry. Officials rushed to HCA’s office, collecting evidence, leaving members nervous about exposure of financial irregularities.

Another storm involves Khushi Agarwal, son of Apex Council member Sunil Agarwal, who was selected for HCA’s Under-19 team. Young cricketers are demanding transparency, how was he picked? Where are his match records, runs, or wickets? With no answers, allegations of favoritism grow louder.

Meanwhile The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has been directed to remove the ‘Mohammed Azharuddin Stand’ from the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad, due to a conflict of interest. This decision came after a complaint by Lords Cricket Club, a member of HCA, claiming that former cricketer and HCA president Azharuddin had named the stand after himself without approval from the General Body or Apex Council, replacing the earlier name, the ‘VVS Laxman Pavilion’. Justice V. Eswaraiah, HCA’s Ombudsman and Ethics Officer, said Azharuddin acted beyond his authority, and tickets should not carry his name anymore.

With Telangana Government vigilance digging deeper, more scandals may surface. Once a factory of cricket stars, HCA is now a hub of greed.

