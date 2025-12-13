x
Hyderabad Faces a Test After Kolkata Chaos: Football or High-Priced Showcase

Published on December 13, 2025 by swathy

Hyderabad Faces a Test After Kolkata Chaos: Football or High-Priced Showcase

What unfolded in Kolkata will go down as a disgraceful day in Indian football history. Lionel Messi, one of the greatest players the sport has ever seen, will never forget what happened during his India visit. What was promoted as a celebration of football turned into chaos and heartbreak for fans.

As reported earlier, allegations of photo opportunities being sold for nearly Rs 10 lakh created outrage. What followed at the Kolkata stadium only deepened the anger. There was massive chaos, broken seating, and frustration everywhere. Many fans alleged that only politicians, influential figures, and their children were given access to Messi, while ordinary ticket holders were pushed aside.

Messi’s GOAT Tour India 2025 began in Kolkata with huge excitement. Crowds gathered across the city to catch a glimpse of the Argentine legend. He unveiled a massive statue in Lake Town and met Shah Rukh Khan along with his son. Those moments were smooth and celebratory. However, his visit to Salt Lake Stadium quickly turned into a nightmare.

Messi arrived at the stadium around 11:30 am under heavy security. Despite this, fans tried to break gates to get closer. Within minutes of Messi stepping out of the tunnel, the situation spiralled out of control. Furious fans threw bottles and vandalised seats. The event was cut short in just twenty minutes. Even dignitaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Sourav Ganguly, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were unable to continue with the programme.

Now all eyes are on Hyderabad. Many fans believe a Messi match means ninety minutes of football. That assumption is wrong. As per the police-released schedule, Messi will be on the Hyderabad ground for only thirty minutes. The match starts at 7:50 pm without Messi. Other players play for fifteen minutes. The Chief Minister enters, followed by Messi. Messi and Revanth Reddy briefly touch the ball. The event then shifts into a ceremonial penalty shootout. Real football lasts barely ten minutes.

After that, political entries, group photos, and children’s activities take over. Within half an hour, everyone exits the ground. Clear communication is crucial. Otherwise, Hyderabad risks repeating the Kolkata chaos. This event is starting to look less like football and more like a high-priced business spectacle. Fans deserve honesty before disappointment turns into anger.

