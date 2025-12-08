x
Hyderabad May Soon Host Roads Named After Global Icons and Tech Giants

Published on December 8, 2025 by nymisha

Hyderabad May Soon Host Roads Named After Global Icons and Tech Giants

The Telangana government is preparing an ambitious plan to rename several key roads in Hyderabad after globally influential personalities and world-renowned companies. The initiative aims to give the city greater international visibility while honouring leaders and organisations that have shaped modern industry and global relations.

One of the major proposals is to name the 100-metre greenfield radial road from Raviryal to Future City after industrial icon Ratan Tata. The Raviryal interchange has already been named Tata Interchange, and officials believe extending this tribute will further highlight his contributions to Indian industry.

In a move that could attract global attention, the state government is also considering dedicating a road to former US President Donald Trump. A proposal is being prepared to name the main road in front of the US Consulate in Hyderabad as Donald Trump Avenue. For this, the state will seek approval from the Ministry of External Affairs and the US Embassy.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is also reviewing suggestions to name key stretches in the IT corridor after tech giants. Roads could soon carry titles like Microsoft Road, Google Street and Wipro Junction. The idea is to honour companies that played a major role in transforming Hyderabad into a global technology hub.

The government believes this naming strategy will not only offer symbolic recognition to global leaders and corporations but also strengthen Hyderabad’s international brand. Officials say such names will inspire commuters and serve as a reminder of the city’s growing global connections.

