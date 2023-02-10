Hyderabad to witness Formula E Racing

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan met Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra and Telangana state minister KTR at E-Racing Generation three car launch event at Tech Mahindra’s Info City campus in Hitech city, Hyderabad. The picture of the trio is viral after Anand Mahindra and KTR posted their interaction pictures on social media. Ram Charan wished Anand Mahindra great success at the Formula E racing and KTR for bringing such an amazing initiative to the city. On the work front, the RRR actor Ram Charan will be participating in RC15 shoot at the iconic Charminar in Shankar’s direction. The film is expected to release next year.

It was wonderful meeting @anandmahindra Ji & @C_P_Gurnani Ji at @MahindraRacing Wishing them great success at the Formula E racing! Thank you @KTRBRS Garu for bringing such amazing initiatives to our city.#CheerForTeamMahindra @GreenkoIndia #HyderabadEPrix pic.twitter.com/yKOqpuJ6z5 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 10, 2023