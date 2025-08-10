x
Home > Movie News

Hyderabad Turns into a Fortress for Jr NTR’s “War 2” Pre-Release Event

Published on August 10, 2025 by nymisha

Hyderabad Turns into a Fortress for Jr NTR’s “War 2” Pre-Release Event

The mania surrounding Jr NTR is on full display again, proving why he remains one of the most electrifying stars in Indian cinema. For the pre-release event of his upcoming action spectacle War 2 at Hyderabad’s Yusufguda Grounds on Sunday, August 10, authorities have deployed over 1,200 police personnel, an unprecedented security measure for a film event.

Multiple layers of barricades, drone surveillance, dedicated fan enclosures, and strict entry checks have transformed the venue into a high-security zone. The scale of preparation feels less like a movie promotion and more like a high-profile political rally.

The anticipation is sky-high as this comes after Devara, which stormed the box office last year. Now, he’s set to share the screen with Hrithik Roshan in War 2, slated for a worldwide release on August 14. Fans have been counting down the days, eager to see Tarak in a new avatar on the global spy-action stage.

Learning from past experiences, police are leaving nothing to chance. In 2024, on September 23rd, at the Devara-Part 1 pre-release event, the organisers were caught off guard when a massive last-minute surge of fans overwhelmed the arrangements. Thousands ended up outside the venue, and crowd control became a challenge. This time, with planning and tight security, authorities are determined to ensure a smooth celebration.

For NTR fans, this isn’t just a promotional event, it’s a festival. And tonight, Hyderabad is ready to witness another chapter in the unstoppable rise of Tarak mania.

