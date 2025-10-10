HYDRAA Clears Encroachments, Reclaims ₹750-Crore Land in Banjara Hills

In a decisive action, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) reclaimed nearly five acres of prime government land in Banjara Hills, estimated to be worth ₹750 crore. The operation took place on Friday at Road 10, where officials removed several illegal structures that had sprung up on the site.

The state government had earlier allotted about 1.20 acres of this land to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. However, a man identified as Parthasarathy went to court claiming ownership of the entire five-acre parcel, including the portion granted to the Water Board.

Despite the case being under litigation, Parthasarathy reportedly occupied the land and built temporary sheds to assert control. Acting swiftly, HYDRAA officials launched a demolition drive and cleared every encroachment on the property.

After the operation, the government took full possession of the land, ensuring it would no longer be subject to illegal occupation. Officials stated that the agency remains committed to protecting public assets and preventing any misuse of state-owned land. The reclaimed property is situated in one of Hyderabad’s most sought-after areas, making the operation a significant victory in the city’s ongoing efforts to recover valuable government land.