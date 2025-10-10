HYDRAA Clears Encroachments, Reclaims ₹750-Crore Land in Banjara Hills

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

HYDRAA Clears Encroachments, Reclaims ₹750-Crore Land in Banjara Hills

Published on October 10, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
PJR’s Legacy in Jubilee Hills Sparks Debate After Congress Candidate Naveen Yadav’s Remarks
image
Video: Razesh Danda Interview – K Ramp
image
Telusu Kada is not a triangle love story – Srinidhi Shetty
image
When will Prabhas’ Fauji Release?
image
Video: Ramagundam Election Survey 2025 | Mood Of Telangana

HYDRAA Clears Encroachments, Reclaims ₹750-Crore Land in Banjara Hills

In a decisive action, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) reclaimed nearly five acres of prime government land in Banjara Hills, estimated to be worth ₹750 crore. The operation took place on Friday at Road 10, where officials removed several illegal structures that had sprung up on the site.

The state government had earlier allotted about 1.20 acres of this land to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. However, a man identified as Parthasarathy went to court claiming ownership of the entire five-acre parcel, including the portion granted to the Water Board.

Despite the case being under litigation, Parthasarathy reportedly occupied the land and built temporary sheds to assert control. Acting swiftly, HYDRAA officials launched a demolition drive and cleared every encroachment on the property.

After the operation, the government took full possession of the land, ensuring it would no longer be subject to illegal occupation. Officials stated that the agency remains committed to protecting public assets and preventing any misuse of state-owned land. The reclaimed property is situated in one of Hyderabad’s most sought-after areas, making the operation a significant victory in the city’s ongoing efforts to recover valuable government land.

Next Video: Ramagundam Election Survey 2025 | Mood Of Telangana Previous Long Delay in NTR and Prashanth Neel Project
else

TRENDING

image
Telusu Kada is not a triangle love story – Srinidhi Shetty
image
When will Prabhas’ Fauji Release?
image
Long Delay in NTR and Prashanth Neel Project

Latest

image
PJR’s Legacy in Jubilee Hills Sparks Debate After Congress Candidate Naveen Yadav’s Remarks
image
Video: Razesh Danda Interview – K Ramp
image
Telusu Kada is not a triangle love story – Srinidhi Shetty
image
When will Prabhas’ Fauji Release?
image
Video: Ramagundam Election Survey 2025 | Mood Of Telangana

Most Read

image
PJR’s Legacy in Jubilee Hills Sparks Debate After Congress Candidate Naveen Yadav’s Remarks
image
HYDRAA Clears Encroachments, Reclaims ₹750-Crore Land in Banjara Hills
image
Pawan’s Promise vs Jagan’s Protest

Related Articles

Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event