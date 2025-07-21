“I Am an Accidental Actor”: Pawan Kalyan Opens Up at Hari Hara Veera Mallu Press Meet

In a rare and emotional appearance at the Hari Hara Veera Mallu press meet, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan offered a deeply personal insight into his views on cinema, success, and self-promotion. Known for his reclusive nature in the film industry, Pawan candidly admitted, “I am an accidental actor.”

Speaking to media friends in what he said was his first cinema-focused press interaction, Pawan noted, “I’ve spoken to the media before politically, but this is the first time I’m interacting for a film. I usually avoid publicity. I don’t know how to promote myself—I only know how to work.”

Addressing concerns about his new role in government, he shared, “I came early and waited in the car, thinking people might assume I’ve become arrogant now that I’m Deputy CM. But I’m not proud or egoistic.” He emphasized that he doesn’t generally like talking about his films, “but I arranged this press meet only out of respect for producer A.M. Ratnam garu.”

Pawan also reflected on the harsh realities of the film industry, dismissing the idea that family connections guarantee success. “Whether you’re Chiranjeevi’s son or brother or anyone else, without talent, you can’t survive in cinema.”

He went on to highlight cinema’s unifying power in a socially divided world. “We fight over caste, religion, region, and language. But cinema doesn’t discriminate. In films, there’s no room for such biases.”

The press meet stood out not only as a promotion for his long-awaited film ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, but also as a rare moment of introspection from a leader who continues to balance stardom and public service.