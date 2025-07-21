x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

“I Am an Accidental Actor”: Pawan Kalyan Opens Up at Hari Hara Veera Mallu Press Meet

Published on July 21, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
“Are We Anti-Nationals?” Ambati Rambabu’s Rant Reflects YSRCP’s Panic as TDP Tightens Grip
image
“I Am an Accidental Actor”: Pawan Kalyan Opens Up at Hari Hara Veera Mallu Press Meet
image
Ravi Teja’s Non-Theatrical Market: A Huge Decline
image
Who will be arrested next in liquor scam ?
image
Samantha and Nandini Reddy Film on Cards

“I Am an Accidental Actor”: Pawan Kalyan Opens Up at Hari Hara Veera Mallu Press Meet

In a rare and emotional appearance at the Hari Hara Veera Mallu press meet, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan offered a deeply personal insight into his views on cinema, success, and self-promotion. Known for his reclusive nature in the film industry, Pawan candidly admitted, “I am an accidental actor.”

Speaking to media friends in what he said was his first cinema-focused press interaction, Pawan noted, “I’ve spoken to the media before politically, but this is the first time I’m interacting for a film. I usually avoid publicity. I don’t know how to promote myself—I only know how to work.”

Addressing concerns about his new role in government, he shared, “I came early and waited in the car, thinking people might assume I’ve become arrogant now that I’m Deputy CM. But I’m not proud or egoistic.” He emphasized that he doesn’t generally like talking about his films, “but I arranged this press meet only out of respect for producer A.M. Ratnam garu.”

Pawan also reflected on the harsh realities of the film industry, dismissing the idea that family connections guarantee success. “Whether you’re Chiranjeevi’s son or brother or anyone else, without talent, you can’t survive in cinema.”

He went on to highlight cinema’s unifying power in a socially divided world. “We fight over caste, religion, region, and language. But cinema doesn’t discriminate. In films, there’s no room for such biases.”

The press meet stood out not only as a promotion for his long-awaited film ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, but also as a rare moment of introspection from a leader who continues to balance stardom and public service.

Next “Are We Anti-Nationals?” Ambati Rambabu’s Rant Reflects YSRCP’s Panic as TDP Tightens Grip Previous Ravi Teja’s Non-Theatrical Market: A Huge Decline
else

TRENDING

image
“I Am an Accidental Actor”: Pawan Kalyan Opens Up at Hari Hara Veera Mallu Press Meet
image
Ravi Teja’s Non-Theatrical Market: A Huge Decline
image
Samantha and Nandini Reddy Film on Cards

Latest

image
“Are We Anti-Nationals?” Ambati Rambabu’s Rant Reflects YSRCP’s Panic as TDP Tightens Grip
image
“I Am an Accidental Actor”: Pawan Kalyan Opens Up at Hari Hara Veera Mallu Press Meet
image
Ravi Teja’s Non-Theatrical Market: A Huge Decline
image
Who will be arrested next in liquor scam ?
image
Samantha and Nandini Reddy Film on Cards

Most Read

image
“Are We Anti-Nationals?” Ambati Rambabu’s Rant Reflects YSRCP’s Panic as TDP Tightens Grip
image
Who will be arrested next in liquor scam ?
image
Language Row Intensifies as Southern Politicians Clash Over Hindi Imposition

Related Articles

Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look