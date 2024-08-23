x
Politics

I am learning from Naidu, says Pawan Kalyan

Published on August 23, 2024

I am learning from Naidu, says Pawan Kalyan

Deputy chief minister and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Friday said that he is learning administration from chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He said that Naidu is an experienced leader and is visionary too. The post of minister was a responsibility for him and is learning so many things from the officials and Chandrababu Naidu as well, he said.

Pawan Kalyan participated in a grama sabha at Mysoruvaripalle village of Railway Koduru Mandal in Annamayya district on the day. He felt that development of every village is important to him and would do everything for the next five years to develop the villages in the state.

Pawan Kalyan further said that grama sabhas are very important to develop the village. People will decide what to do in their village at the grama sabhas, he said. He further said that village funds were diverted in the last five years. The YSR Congress government did not give any funds to the grama panchayats in the last five years, he said.

He said that the present NDA government was planning the development of villages in a systematic way. The state government would allocate funds for every village in the state. The government had identified 13,326 villages to be developed, he said. He also said that this government would clear all the debts and take the state on the path of development.

Pawan Kalyan said that he and Chandrababu Naidu have the vision for development. They also have a commitment to develop the state, he said. He further added that they were working round the clock to develop the state. He said that the experience of Chandrababu Naidu as chief minister is required for the state, he said. He further recalled that he had told the people that the state would require the experience and vision of Chandrababu Naidu. That experience and vision is now being used to develop the state, he said.

Pawan Kalyan said that only Chandrababu Naidu has the experience to develop the state. The government was able to give pensions to lakhs of people in the state on day one of every month, he said. He said that the exchequer is empty and Chandrababu Naidu was able to do all this.

The deputy chief minister said that he is ready to work for the people. He was working hard in the last two months to understand the problems of the people. He was also studying the position of the villages in the state. Most of the villages in the state have less properties, he said. They don’t have their own lands to take up any developmental activity, he added. He said he is ready to develop the state and wanted people to support him.

