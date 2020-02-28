I face ‘life threat’ from KCR’s friend Jupally Rameshwar Rao: Revanth tells High Court!

Congress MP from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency A Revanth Reddy approached the the Telangana High Court on Friday with a petition seeking increased security cover for him in the state.

In his petition, Revanth made state and union home ministries and industrialist Jupally Rameshwar Rao, My Home Group chairman and known to be the ‘close friend’ of Telangana CM KCR, as parties.

He told the HC that he was being provided with 2+2 security now and added that he needed 4+4 security cover of central security forces with escort facility as he is facing threat to his life from the ruling party leaders of the state.

He also told the HC that he had political and personal enmity with KCR and added that he had field several public interest litigations on controversial issues involving the ruling TRS party leaders like Gulabi cooli, demolition of state secretariat and illegal land allotments to the industrialist Rameswar Rao, due to which he face ‘life threat’ from the industrialist.

He alleged that TRS government had developed grudge against him and added that the CM himself had warned him in the state assembly that he would end the life of Revanth by carrying out an operation like “blue star”.

He told the HC that Rameshwar Rao had also filed a couple of cases against and added that some unknown people had kept a watch on his and his family members movements before the assembly elections.

He told the HC that he had written a letter to the union home ministry to provide him with security with central forces and added that he approached the HC of the state as he did not get any response from the central government. He said that the court had passed an interim orders on June 16,2016 directing the authorities concerned to provide the requisite secularity to him. He also told the court that the state government provided the 4+4 security to him but withdrew it after sometime.

The High Court may take up the case hearing next week.