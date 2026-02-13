x
I feel Couple Friendly will be a sure shot hit: Anil RavipudI

Published on February 13, 2026 by swathy

I feel Couple Friendly will be a sure shot hit: Anil RavipudI

Santosh Soban is playing the lead in the film Couple Friendly, with Manasa Varanasi as the female lead. The film is being grandly produced in Telugu and Tamil by UV Concepts and presented by the reputed production house UV Creations. Ajay Kumar Raju P. is the co-producer. The film is directed by Ashwin Chandrasekhar.

Made as a musical romantic love story, Couple Friendly is set to release in Telugu and Tamil on February 14, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Passionate producer and distributor Dheeraj Mogilineni is releasing the film in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Yesterday the makers held a grand pre valentine’s party.

The event was graced by Sree Vishnu,.Anil Ravipudi, Nandini Reddy and Swapna Dutt. Everyone expressed best wishes to the team..Anil Ravipudi said. “The UV producers are my good friends. After watching the trailer of this film, I felt it was extraordinary. I got a sure-shot hit feeling. The movie is very balanced and feels like an emotional ride.”

He added, “Santosh Soban and Manasa look like a perfect pair. Santosh has all the qualities required to be a good hero. What he needs is a super-duper hit, and that will come on the 14th with this film. It is arriving at the perfect time in the perfect genre for the Valentine’s Day slot. Go to theatres and enjoy it. My best wishes to the entire team of Couple Friendly.”

Previous Lokesh vs Botsa: War of Words Rocks Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council
