I have filed 7 cases against YSRCP leaders, says Lokesh

Telugu Desam Party general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Friday made it clear that he will chase all those who are indulging in spreading false propaganda against him.

Lokesh has filed cases with the additional munsif magistrate court at Mangalagiri against the then chairman of the Skill Development Corporation, Ajay Reddy, and a media house that published what he called as fake news. ”Ajay Reddy has made baseless allegation against me that I have resorted to a big scam by getting funds sanctioned for the Skill Development Corporation while the media house has published a baseless story that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is targeting me,” Lokesh told the media after giving his version before the magistrate.

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has three goals. One is to sidetrack his mother and sister while the other is to eliminate his paternal uncle and in both the issues he is successful, Lokesh remarked. ”The third is, Mr Jagan wants to see to it that I and TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu, should be arrested at least for a day in any false case. But in this he miserably failed and thus he is now resorting to this kind of cases,” Lokesh remarked.

Stating that he never resorted to any kind of corruption like Jagan, the TDP general secretary stated that though hundreds of allegations have been made Jagan could not prove even a single charge. ”From the days of my grandfather, the late NT Rama Rao, till today thousands of allegations have been made against our family members and not even one could be proved. That is our credibility,” Lokesh maintained. ”If I make any mistake my father himself will punish me unlike the father of Jagan,” he noted.

Stating that Jagan has cheated everyone in the State, Lokesh asked how the disputed lands in Amaravathi can be distributed to the poor. ”As soon as we come back to power we will build houses for the poor with all the facilities,” Lokesh said and added that it is the TDP that is going to win Mangalagiri seat.