I never felt such emotional connect like AKT ever – Ram

The trailer launch event at Kurnool for highly anticipated Andhra King Taluka starring Energetic Star Ram Pothineni, Bhagyashri Borse and Upendra in a prominent role has been a grand success.

At the event, the drone show had been the centre of attraction and makers planned this kind of a show for the first time ever for a Telugu Film. Huge crowd attended the event and experienced the stunning show with delight.

The trailer is being highly talked about ever since its release. Speaking at the event, Mythri Movie Makers producer Ravi Shankar stated that he is happy with the film and confident that it will be a big blockbuster, connecting with every audience member.

During his heartfelt address, Ram Pothineni spoke about the bond and connect he felt with his fans and just portrayed them on screen. He further emphasised on how novel and honest Mahesh Babu P, the director had been in writing and directing the film.

He thanked his fans and dedicated the movie to each one of them. With expectations soaring, Andhra King Taluka is scheduled for its much-anticipated worldwide release on November 27th.