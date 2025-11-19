x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

I never felt such emotional connect like AKT ever – Ram

Published on November 19, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Naga Vamsi’s deal with KVN Productions
image
Tollywood Producers struggling between Budgets and Remunerations
image
Has Everyone Lost Their Mind? Why Glorifying iBomma Ravi Is Dangerous
image
Telangana Group-2 Selection Scrapped: High Court Orders Fresh Evaluation
image
Boyapati promises more films with Balayya

I never felt such emotional connect like AKT ever – Ram

The trailer launch event at Kurnool for highly anticipated Andhra King Taluka starring Energetic Star Ram Pothineni, Bhagyashri Borse and Upendra in a prominent role has been a grand success.

At the event, the drone show had been the centre of attraction and makers planned this kind of a show for the first time ever for a Telugu Film. Huge crowd attended the event and experienced the stunning show with delight.

The trailer is being highly talked about ever since its release. Speaking at the event, Mythri Movie Makers producer Ravi Shankar stated that he is happy with the film and confident that it will be a big blockbuster, connecting with every audience member.

During his heartfelt address, Ram Pothineni spoke about the bond and connect he felt with his fans and just portrayed them on screen. He further emphasised on how novel and honest Mahesh Babu P, the director had been in writing and directing the film.

He thanked his fans and dedicated the movie to each one of them. With expectations soaring, Andhra King Taluka is scheduled for its much-anticipated worldwide release on November 27th.

Next Boyapati promises more films with Balayya Previous Nithiin takes up Ishq 2
else

TRENDING

image
Naga Vamsi’s deal with KVN Productions
image
Tollywood Producers struggling between Budgets and Remunerations
image
Has Everyone Lost Their Mind? Why Glorifying iBomma Ravi Is Dangerous

Latest

image
Naga Vamsi’s deal with KVN Productions
image
Tollywood Producers struggling between Budgets and Remunerations
image
Has Everyone Lost Their Mind? Why Glorifying iBomma Ravi Is Dangerous
image
Telangana Group-2 Selection Scrapped: High Court Orders Fresh Evaluation
image
Boyapati promises more films with Balayya

Most Read

image
Telangana Group-2 Selection Scrapped: High Court Orders Fresh Evaluation
image
After AP, now Telangana laps up Whatsapp Governance
image
YSRCP Leader Karumuri Venkata Reddy Arrested in Hyderabad

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit