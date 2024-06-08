I-PAC leaves Vijayawada!?

The Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), which had been working for the YSR Congress since 2012 is now leaving the state. The humiliating defeat that the YSR Congress faced in the 2024 general elections had made the I-PAC to leave the state.

Though Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the YSR Congress and the I-PAC would work together in the years to come, sources say that the I-PAC had packed its bags and most of its employees have left Vijayawada. Their office in Vijayawada, near Benz Circle, is said to be closed from June 4 onwards, the day of results.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had visited the I-PAC office a day after polling. He told them that the YSR Congress is winning with a big number and thanked everyone for the work. He also told them that this time, the YSR Congress would get more seats than it got in 2019. That was the impression that he had in those days.

However, when the EVMs were opened on June 4, the YSR Congress was reduced to just 11 seats in the House of 175. That was a humiliating defeat for the party which never expected it. Jagan Mohan Reddy was shocked to see the results. He asked himself where those beneficiaries had gone!

Even before he could digest the defeat, the I-PAC is leaving the state and the party. Sources say that Rishi Raj Singh, who led the I-PAC after Prashant Kishore left, had already told Jagan Mohan Reddy about his intentions to leave the state and the YSR Congress.

With just 11 MLA seats on hand, there is no point in YSR Congress having a consultant for five years. If required he can engage them in 2029, when the state goes for general election.