I too have no birth certificate: Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday revealed in the state Assembly that he too has no birth certificate.

“When I myself don’t have a birth certificate, how can I produce the certificate of my father,” asked Rao, apparently referring to the new format of the National Population Register (NPR), which is set to be rolled out from April 1.

“It is causing concern to me also. I was born in my house in the village. There were no hospitals then. The village elder used to write a ‘Janma Nama’ which carried no official seal,” said 66-year-old KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known.

“When I was born, we had 580 acres of land and a building. When I can’t produce my birth certificate, how will the Dalits, tribals and poor produce their certificates,” he asked.

Speaking on the issue in the House for the second time in the day, KCR said Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has some firm commitments and principles on which it would never compromise.

The Chief Minister said that the most irritating thing about Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is that it goes against the very fabric of the Constitution of India which promises to treat all citizens equally irrespective of their religion, caste and creed.

“No civilised society will accept a law which keeps out people of one particular religion,” he said.

KCR said the House will thoroughly debate the issue and pass a resolution to send a strong message to the entire country as the issue relates to the country’s future, its Constitution and its stature in the world.

He voiced his concern that the country is losing respectability because of such a law as the issue has been discussed in the United Nations and other world bodies.

“We are part of this country. We will not keep quiet. We will do whatever we can in our limits. We will not be afraid of anybody,” he said.