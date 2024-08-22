x
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh's Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Saif Ali Khan's Style On Ramp
Home > Movie News

I Want Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam To Succeed: Allu Arjun

Published on August 22, 2024 by ratnasri

I Want Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam To Succeed: Allu Arjun

Icon Staar Allu Arjun and his close compatriot, and creative genius Sukumar turned chief guests for Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam which is up for release on the 23rd of this month. Ahead of the release, the makers held a grand pre release event.

At the event, Allu Arjun heartily wished the team the very best and he also added the reason why he thinks this film must click big time at the box office. “Tollywood is in need of small films that can win big. We have seen that with Aay and other films earlier this month. I want the streak to continue with Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam. Films like these must strike a chord with the audience and that is the need of the hour.”

Allu Arjun said Rao Ramesh is a supremely gifted actor who can brighten up a scene and he brings out the best of those around him as well. He congratulated the Telugu cast of Ankith Koyya, Indraja and Ramya Pasupuleti.

Sukumar seemed to enjoy the film after watching a preview recently and the same is understood from his speech. Tabitha Sukumar is turning presenter for the first time and she too looked excited. “I took a big plunge for this film and I hope it pays off for all of us. Thanks to Mythri for onboarding the film and giving it a big release.”

Talented filmmaker Lakshman Karya is directing the film while Bujji Rayudu Pentyala and Mohan Karya are producing it under PBR Cinemas and Lokamaatre Cinematics banner.

