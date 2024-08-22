I Want Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam To Succeed: Allu Arjun

Icon Staar Allu Arjun and his close compatriot, and creative genius Sukumar turned chief guests for Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam which is up for release on the 23rd of this month. Ahead of the release, the makers held a grand pre release event.

At the event, Allu Arjun heartily wished the team the very best and he also added the reason why he thinks this film must click big time at the box office. “Tollywood is in need of small films that can win big. We have seen that with Aay and other films earlier this month. I want the streak to continue with Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam. Films like these must strike a chord with the audience and that is the need of the hour.”

Allu Arjun said Rao Ramesh is a supremely gifted actor who can brighten up a scene and he brings out the best of those around him as well. He congratulated the Telugu cast of Ankith Koyya, Indraja and Ramya Pasupuleti.

Sukumar seemed to enjoy the film after watching a preview recently and the same is understood from his speech. Tabitha Sukumar is turning presenter for the first time and she too looked excited. “I took a big plunge for this film and I hope it pays off for all of us. Thanks to Mythri for onboarding the film and giving it a big release.”

Talented filmmaker Lakshman Karya is directing the film while Bujji Rayudu Pentyala and Mohan Karya are producing it under PBR Cinemas and Lokamaatre Cinematics banner.