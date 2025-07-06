x
Politics

I want to be Home Minister for a day : RRR

Published on July 6, 2025 by nymisha

Icon Star Allu Arjun at NATS 2025: Proud Display of Telugu Pride
Keerthy Suresh continues to Disappoint with her Choices
Hari Hara Veera Mallu has to Fill the Vacuum in Tollywood
Anirudh to join Yash's Toxic
Harish warns Revanth Sarkar to release water from Kannepalli reservoir:

I want to be Home Minister for a day : RRR

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Speaker and MLA Raghurama Krishnam Raju speaks his mind without any hesitation whenever he faces the media. He is very outspoken and never minces his words which is why he was opted to chair the assembly of Andhra Pradesh as a deputy to the speaker. His candidness came to the fore during the ongoing 24th TANA conference in Michigan, USA.

The former rebel MP from YSR Congress party, who became a popular figure in the political spectrum after rising a banner of revolt against former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was invited to TANA as one of the chief guests this year. During a funny interaction with the anchor, RRR expressed his desire to helm the Home Ministry of Andhra Pradesh at least for a day if he had the opportunity.

When notable journalist Murthy of TV5 asked RRR on which ministry would he choose to lead if he was given a chance, the Undi MLA immediately replied he would like be given charge as Home Minister for six hours and the remaining two hours as Health Minister. When questioned whether he would implement ‘Red Book’ rule as a Home Minister, RRR promptly replied he doesn’t have Red Book but posses ‘Blood Book’. This comment received a big cheer from the crowd.

RRR added that he still remembers his blood scars and the atrocities committed by them – subtly hinting about the brutal custodial torture of the previous government against him and how he wants to payback in the same coin on who were behind it if he takes charge as Home Minister. RRR’s interesting remarks have been going viral on social media now.

Next Harish warns Revanth Sarkar to release water from Kannepalli reservoir: Previous Naidu serious on Srisailam issue, summons to MLA and MP
Icon Star Allu Arjun at NATS 2025: Proud Display of Telugu Pride
Keerthy Suresh continues to Disappoint with her Choices
Hari Hara Veera Mallu has to Fill the Vacuum in Tollywood

Icon Star Allu Arjun at NATS 2025: Proud Display of Telugu Pride
Keerthy Suresh continues to Disappoint with her Choices
Hari Hara Veera Mallu has to Fill the Vacuum in Tollywood
Anirudh to join Yash's Toxic
Harish warns Revanth Sarkar to release water from Kannepalli reservoir:

Harish warns Revanth Sarkar to release water from Kannepalli reservoir:
I want to be Home Minister for a day : RRR
Naidu serious on Srisailam issue, summons to MLA and MP

