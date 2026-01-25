I want to work with Anil Ravipudi again & again – Chiru

Megastar Chiranjeevi and blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi have delivered an All-time Regional Industry Hit with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, for Sankranti. Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela have produced the film on a lavish scale with Victory Venkatesh in a cameo role. The makers have conducted a success celebration giving shields to cast and crew members, distributors.

Before the event, Chiranjeevi gifted a Range Rover to Anil Ravipudi pleased by the success of the film. Directors Raghavendra Rao and VV Vinayak have attended the event as special guests. Both of them wished the team for grand success. Raghavendra Rao specially stated that he introduced Anil to Chiru and never expected their combination will create such sensation.

Anil Ravipudi thanked Chiranjeevi for giving him a Range Rover gift. He stated that he never thought he would work with Chiranjeevi, who he idolised as a kid. He also stated that with nine out of nine blockbusters, he is feeling nervous and more responsible for his next film. He thanked audiences once again for their continued love towards him.

Victory Venkatesh stated that he is happy that MSG became such a huge blockbuster. He commented that Mega Boss deserves such big blockbuster and every box office record on his name. He stated that he enjoys working with Anil and would love to work again with Chiranjeevi in a film.

Megastar Chiranjeevi openly praised Anil Ravipudi has a director who is as good as Raghavendra Rao. He stated that he felt like college’s annual day on the final day of shoot. Hence, he is ready to work again and again with Anil. He also wished to work again with Venkatesh in a full-fledged film. Further, he expressed his happiness for Sahu Garapati and entire crew for delivering a special film.

He got slightly emotional talking about Sushmitha Konidela and stated that she believes in hardwork like how and her brother Ram Charan do. So, she deserves this blockbuster success and he wished lot more successes for her. Finally, Megastar stated that audiences whistles and appreciation give him energy to work hard and he will continue to entertain them forever.