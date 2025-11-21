I was in Lord Shiva trance during Akhanda 2 – NBK

God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna is on a success streak with four back to back blockbusters. Akhanda, directed by Boyapati Srinu began the streak and now, the formidable combination is back with sequel, Akhanda 2. The movie is aiming for Pan-India box office sensation with world class technical and production values.

Makers have conducted a grand trailer launch event in Bengaluru with Shiva Rajkumar as the chief guest. Despite huge rain, massive crowd attended the event making it a huge success. Shiva Rajkumar stated that due to rain, the event had to be rushed but he is glad to see such a huge crowd.

He promised that another massive event will happen in Bengaluru and it will be Akhanda 2 grand success event in even bigger scale. Director Boyapati Srinu worried about the safety of the people who attended and asked them to return to their homes safely. He stated that Indian Dharma as Akhanda will answer to every evil eye that undermines it.

Nandamuri Balakrishna stated that he has a great relation with Shiva Rajkumar and he can never forget the love of Kannada people. He remarked that Akhanda 2 will be a Pan-India box office success as audiences will be thrilled to watch the movie talking about power of Sanatana Dharma.

He said, “I was in Lord Shiva Trance while acting the Akhanda 2 and tomorrow everyone will feel the same watching our film.” The movie produced by 14 Reels Plus on an unprecedented scale is presented by Tejaswini Nandamuri M. The trailer is receiving huge positive reception and it showcases the sensation movie is going to create upon release on 5th December.