I will born in Kuppam in next birth, says Naidu

I will be born in my next birth in Kuppam, said chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu. He started his two-day tour in Kuppam Assembly constituency on Tuesday. He visited the Handri Niva project and instructed the officials to complete the works. He inquired with the officials on the reasons for stopping the canal works.

Later he addressed a public meeting at the bus stand center in Kuppam Chandrababu Naidu thanked the people of Kuppam for electing him for eight terms continuously. He thanked MLC Srikanth, Minister Ramprasad Reddy and party mandal level leaders for his victory. He said that people have defeated the YSR Congress and elected the TDP. The victory of TDP would write new history of the state and its people, he said.

He said that he would work for the overall development of Kuppam in the next five years. He would provide safe drinking water to every house in every village in the next five years. The four mandal headquarters in Kuppam would be developed as model towns, he said. He further said that he would soon start construction of the airport in Kuppam. The Kuppam town would be connected to Hyderabad, Amaravati, Bengaluru and Chennai, he said.

He said he had given one cow to every house in the past. That time people have heckled him for giving cows. But now people of Kuppam are producing 4 lakh liters of milk every day. This would be taken to 10 lakh liters in the years to come, he said. He said he would promote dairy, poultry and honey production in the constituency.

He would also develop Kuppam bus stand and introduce electric buses in the constituency, Chandrababu Naidu said. He also promised to develop Kuppam as the biggest railway junction in the coming years. He also promised to develop Mallanna and Rallamanuguru as the mandal headquarters.

Chandrababu Naidu also promised to develop V Kota and Palamaneru road into four lanes. This would reduce the time to travel to Bengaluru, he said.