x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch
Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch
Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed
Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed
Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos
Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos
Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024
Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024
Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024
Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024
Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa
Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa
Shruti Haasan in black maze
Shruti Haasan in black maze
Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot
Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot
Rithika Latest Pictures
Rithika Latest Pictures
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Holidaying
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Holidaying
Neha Sshetty too fierce to dim
Neha Sshetty too fierce to dim
Janhvi Kapoor Stills from Devara
Janhvi Kapoor Stills from Devara
Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy
Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy
Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree
Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree
Samantha In A Family Wedding
Samantha In A Family Wedding
ANR100 Years Birthday Celebrations
ANR100 Years Birthday Celebrations
Pooja Hegde Looks Hot In Lace Dress
Pooja Hegde Looks Hot In Lace Dress
Megha Akash-Saai Vishnu
Megha Akash-Saai Vishnu
Mouni Roy in shimmery grey
Mouni Roy in shimmery grey
Malavika Mohanan in red saree
Malavika Mohanan in red saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News > I will born in Kuppam in next birth, says Naidu

I will born in Kuppam in next birth, says Naidu

TRENDING

image
Kangana Ranaut bows down to the changes suggested by Censor Board
image
Raa Macha Macha from Game Changer: Visual Grandeur
image
Elephant Symbol Sparks Flag Controversy in Tamil Nadu Politics
image
NBK back to the shoot of Unstoppable
image
Official: Bollywood Veteran actor in Prabhas’ Next

I will born in Kuppam in next birth, says Naidu

Spread the love

I will be born in my next birth in Kuppam, said chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu. He started his two-day tour in Kuppam Assembly constituency on Tuesday. He visited the Handri Niva project and instructed the officials to complete the works. He inquired with the officials on the reasons for stopping the canal works.

Later he addressed a public meeting at the bus stand center in Kuppam Chandrababu Naidu thanked the people of Kuppam for electing him for eight terms continuously. He thanked MLC Srikanth, Minister Ramprasad Reddy and party mandal level leaders for his victory. He said that people have defeated the YSR Congress and elected the TDP. The victory of TDP would write new history of the state and its people, he said.

He said that he would work for the overall development of Kuppam in the next five years. He would provide safe drinking water to every house in every village in the next five years. The four mandal headquarters in Kuppam would be developed as model towns, he said. He further said that he would soon start construction of the airport in Kuppam. The Kuppam town would be connected to Hyderabad, Amaravati, Bengaluru and Chennai, he said.

He said he had given one cow to every house in the past. That time people have heckled him for giving cows. But now people of Kuppam are producing 4 lakh liters of milk every day. This would be taken to 10 lakh liters in the years to come, he said. He said he would promote dairy, poultry and honey production in the constituency.

He would also develop Kuppam bus stand and introduce electric buses in the constituency, Chandrababu Naidu said. He also promised to develop Kuppam as the biggest railway junction in the coming years. He also promised to develop Mallanna and Rallamanuguru as the mandal headquarters.

Chandrababu Naidu also promised to develop V Kota and Palamaneru road into four lanes. This would reduce the time to travel to Bengaluru, he said.

Next AP govt to conduct another TET shortly, says Lokesh Previous Pawan Kalyan’s Film Break for Three Months
else

TRENDING

image
Kangana Ranaut bows down to the changes suggested by Censor Board
image
Raa Macha Macha from Game Changer: Visual Grandeur
image
NBK back to the shoot of Unstoppable

Latest

image
Kangana Ranaut bows down to the changes suggested by Censor Board
image
Raa Macha Macha from Game Changer: Visual Grandeur
image
Elephant Symbol Sparks Flag Controversy in Tamil Nadu Politics
image
NBK back to the shoot of Unstoppable
image
Official: Bollywood Veteran actor in Prabhas’ Next

Most Read

image
Elephant Symbol Sparks Flag Controversy in Tamil Nadu Politics
image
DSC 2024 results released, appointment letters to be handed over before Dasara
image
Telangana High Court Blasts HMDA Over Controversial Demolitions

Related Articles

Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024 Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024 Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa Shruti Haasan in black maze Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot Rithika Latest Pictures Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Holidaying Neha Sshetty too fierce to dim Janhvi Kapoor Stills from Devara Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree Samantha In A Family Wedding ANR100 Years Birthday Celebrations Pooja Hegde Looks Hot In Lace Dress Megha Akash-Saai Vishnu Mouni Roy in shimmery grey Malavika Mohanan in red saree