I Won’t Let Anyone Off the Hook,” Warns VijaySai Reddy

Published on July 15, 2024 by ratnasri

BigBoss Telugu 8 Shock Elimination: Manikanta Leaves the House
Telangana Group 1 Exam Controversy: Unraveling the Debate
Anirudh beats DSP and Thaman
No change in Group I exams schedule, confirms CM
Pic Talk: Naga Chaitanya poses with Sobhita

I Won’t Let Anyone Off the Hook,” Warns VijaySai Reddy

On Monday, VijaySai Reddy held a press conference to address the recent allegations about his personal life. The meeting was prompted by a complaint filed two days earlier by a government employee’s husband, who accused Reddy of having an affair with his wife. Reddy chose Visakhapatnam as the venue to confront these claims and didn’t hold back in criticizing the media and those he believes are behind this “conspiracy.”

During the conference, VijaySai Reddy challenged his critics, asking, “If Maha TV’s Vamsi can start a TV channel, why can’t I?” He revealed that two years ago, YS Jagan had discouraged him from starting another TV channel. Now, Reddy says he’s done listening to Jagan and plans to launch his own news channel, promising to stay within the bounds of the law and neutral. He compared Vamsi debate with Jabardasth and called it more cheap than that.

He warned of “severe consequences” for anyone digging into his life, even if they’re from his own party. This stern message seemed aimed at some of his party colleagues too.

The politician also brought up the late media mogul Ramoji Rao, recalling their past clashes on social media. Reddy ended his speech with a clear threat: “I won’t spare anyone who’s trying to cause me trouble.”

Throughout the press meet, Reddy’s tone was defiant and unapologetic, showing he’s ready to take on his accusers head-on.

-Sanyogita

Amethi incident puts Congress in a spot: Harish Rao: A Paragon of Political Loyalty in Telangana
Anirudh beats DSP and Thaman
Pic Talk: Naga Chaitanya poses with Sobhita
Fake News: Akira's Cameo in Pawan Kalyan's OG

BigBoss Telugu 8 Shock Elimination: Manikanta Leaves the House
Telangana Group 1 Exam Controversy: Unraveling the Debate
Anirudh beats DSP and Thaman
No change in Group I exams schedule, confirms CM
Pic Talk: Naga Chaitanya poses with Sobhita

Telangana Group 1 Exam Controversy: Unraveling the Debate
No change in Group I exams schedule, confirms CM
Amaravati Construction Speeds Up, Polavaram Project to Start Soon: Chandrababu Naidu

