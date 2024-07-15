I Won’t Let Anyone Off the Hook,” Warns VijaySai Reddy

Spread the love

On Monday, VijaySai Reddy held a press conference to address the recent allegations about his personal life. The meeting was prompted by a complaint filed two days earlier by a government employee’s husband, who accused Reddy of having an affair with his wife. Reddy chose Visakhapatnam as the venue to confront these claims and didn’t hold back in criticizing the media and those he believes are behind this “conspiracy.”

During the conference, VijaySai Reddy challenged his critics, asking, “If Maha TV’s Vamsi can start a TV channel, why can’t I?” He revealed that two years ago, YS Jagan had discouraged him from starting another TV channel. Now, Reddy says he’s done listening to Jagan and plans to launch his own news channel, promising to stay within the bounds of the law and neutral. He compared Vamsi debate with Jabardasth and called it more cheap than that.

He warned of “severe consequences” for anyone digging into his life, even if they’re from his own party. This stern message seemed aimed at some of his party colleagues too.

The politician also brought up the late media mogul Ramoji Rao, recalling their past clashes on social media. Reddy ended his speech with a clear threat: “I won’t spare anyone who’s trying to cause me trouble.”

Throughout the press meet, Reddy’s tone was defiant and unapologetic, showing he’s ready to take on his accusers head-on.

-Sanyogita