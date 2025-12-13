iBomma Ravi Arrest: What did Telugu Cinema Achieve?

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime cops cracked, traced and arrested Immadi Ravi, the man behind the piracy web portal iBomma. It was really a big step as iBomma Ravi has been operating from abroad and is running a piracy network successfully. The investigation also witnessed about how they are pirating Telugu films. Even after the arrest of iBomma Ravi, the piracy of Telugu films hasn’t stopped. All the new Telugu films released in the recent weeks are pirated and they are placed on multiple websites online. Ravi’s arrest has been a major breakthrough and the Hyderabad cops are on a hunt for others who are into this network.

They could arrest Ravi but the piracy of Telugu films has been going on successfully. One piracy website has been blocked but there is no great development about how to prevent Telugu films from getting pirated. There are no other arrests made after taking inputs from Ravi. The Hyderabad cops have to trace the whereabouts of others and the major kingpins involved in the piracy and they have to be arrested at the earliest to stop the damage done for Indian cinema due to piracy. Hope we hear some big developments in this case soon.