x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
View all stories
Home > Movie News

iBomma Ravi Arrest: What did Telugu Cinema Achieve?

Published on December 13, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Director Venky Kudumula turns a Producer
image
Amaravati Sees Fast-Moving Decisions on Farmers’ Issues
image
MSG 1st Look: Venky’s Royal Elegance
image
Chiru shares an iconic memory of Venky from MSG
image
iBomma Ravi Arrest: What did Telugu Cinema Achieve?

iBomma Ravi Arrest: What did Telugu Cinema Achieve?

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime cops cracked, traced and arrested Immadi Ravi, the man behind the piracy web portal iBomma. It was really a big step as iBomma Ravi has been operating from abroad and is running a piracy network successfully. The investigation also witnessed about how they are pirating Telugu films. Even after the arrest of iBomma Ravi, the piracy of Telugu films hasn’t stopped. All the new Telugu films released in the recent weeks are pirated and they are placed on multiple websites online. Ravi’s arrest has been a major breakthrough and the Hyderabad cops are on a hunt for others who are into this network.

They could arrest Ravi but the piracy of Telugu films has been going on successfully. One piracy website has been blocked but there is no great development about how to prevent Telugu films from getting pirated. There are no other arrests made after taking inputs from Ravi. The Hyderabad cops have to trace the whereabouts of others and the major kingpins involved in the piracy and they have to be arrested at the earliest to stop the damage done for Indian cinema due to piracy. Hope we hear some big developments in this case soon.

Next Chiru shares an iconic memory of Venky from MSG Previous How did Akhanda 2 open outside Telugu States?
else

TRENDING

image
Director Venky Kudumula turns a Producer
image
MSG 1st Look: Venky’s Royal Elegance
image
Chiru shares an iconic memory of Venky from MSG

Latest

image
Director Venky Kudumula turns a Producer
image
Amaravati Sees Fast-Moving Decisions on Farmers’ Issues
image
MSG 1st Look: Venky’s Royal Elegance
image
Chiru shares an iconic memory of Venky from MSG
image
iBomma Ravi Arrest: What did Telugu Cinema Achieve?

Most Read

image
Amaravati Sees Fast-Moving Decisions on Farmers’ Issues
image
Lionel Messi’s Visit to Telangana: Complete Schedule, Stadium Events, and Security Measures
image
Kolikapudi vs Kesineni: Rivalry Reignites

Related Articles

Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics