iBomma Ravi gets a Huge Shock

iBomma Ravi, who had his hands in the piracy of several Telugu films from the past few years has been arrested by the Cyber Crime cops a few weeks ago. A number of cases have been registered and he was granted custody by the court. The Nampally court has rejected bail plea of iBomma Ravi in all the five cases that are registered against him. The cops have hinted of iBomma Ravi flying abroad if granted bail.

The Nampally court agreed with the cops and rejected bail. iBomma Ravi aka Immadi Ravi is a citizen of Saint Kitts and Nevis, a Caribbean island nation and he has renounced his Indian citizenship to facilitate international business for his piracy operations. The cops arrested Ravi in November in Hyderabad and he is kept in Chanchalguda jail. The Cyber Crime cops have recovered hard drives which had 21,000 pirated films from various Indian languages.