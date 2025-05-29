Icon Star Allu Arjun is rewriting history

A name that’s reverberating across the world, and his image is spreading like a wildfire everywhere. The one and only Icon Star Allu Arjun. He has scripted history by emerging as the very first Telugu actor to have won the national award.

Now, the Pushpa actor wins another accolade that made his name shine again. He won the prestigious Gaddar Telangana Film award. He won Best Actor Award for his performance in the blockbuster Pushpa-2: The Rule. Icon Star is ruling the box office and hearts and bringing the honors.

It’s a rare and roaring feat for Allu Arjun. His relentless efforts and his love towards cinema blessed him with millions of fans across the world, blockbuster successes, and now the prestigious accolades.

After Pushpa 2 stormed the Indian box office with a staggering 1900 CR+ global haul, this new honour marks yet another unforgettable milestone in his legendary journey. The actor is ready to create sensation with his next AA22xA6 directed by blockbuster filmmaker Atlee.

The pre production has recently began and makers planning to start the shoot soon.