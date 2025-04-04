Iconic NRT Building Construction Begins in Amaravati

Work on another crucial structure has begun in Andhra Pradesh’s capital, Amaravati. The APNRT Society has issued a tender call for the first phase of the iconic building for non-resident Telugus in the administrative city. The deadline for tender submissions is the 10th of this month.

Key projects shelved during the previous government are now back on track under the coalition government. The NRT Icon building, to be constructed on five acres, will soon begin foundation work as the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) has invited tenders.

The 36-storey NRT Icon building, including the podium, will be constructed in three phases. The current tenders are for the foundation work, with subsequent phases for the superstructure and exterior finishing. Estimated to cost around 600 crores, the structure will feature twin towers scheduled for completion by 2028.

The building will be constructed entirely with funds from non-resident Telugus, exclusively for their use. Residential plots and office spaces within the building will be sold only to them. The structure includes two basement floors for parking, a three-storey podium, and 33 floors above.

Each of the twin towers will have 29 floors. The first tower will feature two residential plots per floor, while the second tower will house offices. These office spaces are expected to create employment opportunities for around 30,000 people, both directly and indirectly.

Four floors connecting the two towers at the top will be allocated for commercial purposes. A distinctive globe between the towers will serve as the building’s special attraction, offering a 360-degree view of Amaravati. The globe will house restaurants, kitchens, executive dining halls, and lounges covering 10,000-12,000 square feet.

The building will include a dedicated NRT clubhouse, a 2,000-seat auditorium, and a 1,500-seat amphitheater for conferences and events.

Former CM Chandrababu Naidu had laid the foundation for this building between 2014-19. About 104 non-resident Telugus had paid 33 crores for plots in the building. However, the project was shelved when the YSRCP government came to power. With the TDP coalition government now in office, legal hurdles have been cleared, paving the way for construction.