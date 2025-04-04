x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
disha patani glittary look in gray
disha patani glittary look in gray
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
View all stories
Home > Politics

Iconic NRT Building Construction Begins in Amaravati

Published on April 4, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Online Slot Booking System Begins at Registration Offices in Andhra Pradesh
image
Raja Singh continues his tirade against BJP leadership
image
ED raids on the Premises of Empuraan producer
image
Gold Smuggling Case: Ranya Rao in Rs 38 Cr Hawala Racket
image
Big Clash: Coolie Vs War 2?

Iconic NRT Building Construction Begins in Amaravati

Work on another crucial structure has begun in Andhra Pradesh’s capital, Amaravati. The APNRT Society has issued a tender call for the first phase of the iconic building for non-resident Telugus in the administrative city. The deadline for tender submissions is the 10th of this month.

Key projects shelved during the previous government are now back on track under the coalition government. The NRT Icon building, to be constructed on five acres, will soon begin foundation work as the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) has invited tenders.

The 36-storey NRT Icon building, including the podium, will be constructed in three phases. The current tenders are for the foundation work, with subsequent phases for the superstructure and exterior finishing. Estimated to cost around 600 crores, the structure will feature twin towers scheduled for completion by 2028.

The building will be constructed entirely with funds from non-resident Telugus, exclusively for their use. Residential plots and office spaces within the building will be sold only to them. The structure includes two basement floors for parking, a three-storey podium, and 33 floors above.

Each of the twin towers will have 29 floors. The first tower will feature two residential plots per floor, while the second tower will house offices. These office spaces are expected to create employment opportunities for around 30,000 people, both directly and indirectly.

Four floors connecting the two towers at the top will be allocated for commercial purposes. A distinctive globe between the towers will serve as the building’s special attraction, offering a 360-degree view of Amaravati. The globe will house restaurants, kitchens, executive dining halls, and lounges covering 10,000-12,000 square feet.

The building will include a dedicated NRT clubhouse, a 2,000-seat auditorium, and a 1,500-seat amphitheater for conferences and events.

Former CM Chandrababu Naidu had laid the foundation for this building between 2014-19. About 104 non-resident Telugus had paid 33 crores for plots in the building. However, the project was shelved when the YSRCP government came to power. With the TDP coalition government now in office, legal hurdles have been cleared, paving the way for construction.

Next Suresh Gopi indirectly drags Mammootty’s name in Parliament Previous Fire Incident at Amaravati Secretariat
else

TRENDING

image
ED raids on the Premises of Empuraan producer
image
Gold Smuggling Case: Ranya Rao in Rs 38 Cr Hawala Racket
image
Big Clash: Coolie Vs War 2?

Latest

image
Online Slot Booking System Begins at Registration Offices in Andhra Pradesh
image
Raja Singh continues his tirade against BJP leadership
image
ED raids on the Premises of Empuraan producer
image
Gold Smuggling Case: Ranya Rao in Rs 38 Cr Hawala Racket
image
Big Clash: Coolie Vs War 2?

Most Read

image
Online Slot Booking System Begins at Registration Offices in Andhra Pradesh
image
Raja Singh continues his tirade against BJP leadership
image
Iconic NRT Building Construction Begins in Amaravati

Related Articles

Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga disha patani glittary look in gray Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025 Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink